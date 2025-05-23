The fifth emperor in the Mughal Dynasty, Shah Jahan, built the Taj Mahal in 1653. However, she was not initially buried inside the famous mausoleum but her grave was later shifted there for many reason. The story behind why Taj Mahal was built and why it was built in Agra is interesting.

The Mughal monument also called the monument of love was built around 4 centuries ago. The monument, though beautiful and has become a world class tourist destination, is a tomb, meaning where people are buried and that is why it is also called mausoleum. The fifth emperor in the Mughal Dynasty, Shah Jahan, built the mausoleum in 1653 and it took more than 20 years to build the monument which stands as the legacy of the Mughals in India. The mausoleum was built in Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal’s memory as the emperor was in grieve for two years after her death.

Mumtaz Mahal’s burial

Mumtaz Mahal died in the year 1631 while giving birth to their 14th child in a small city in Madhya Pradesh, Burhanpur. It is located towards the south-west of Agra. Here the mausoleum of the Empress was kept, known as Ahukhana. It was built as a magnificent garden and a deer park and had a small palace where the body of Mumtaz was kept for approximately six months. Before building the Ahukhana, Shah Jahan had sometime back shifted to Burhanpur from Delhi to evade the continuous attack from the enemies. Here, he settled down at the Shahi Quila which was situated close to the Tapti River in the late 1620s.

On her deathbead, Mumtaz expressed a wish to have a heaven and blissful mausoleum to be built after her death. The body of Mumtaz Mahal was initially buried in Burhanpur but to fulfill her wish, the emperor set to build a beautiful mausoleum for her and for the time being shifted her grave to the present-day Taj Mahal complex where it stayed for 22 years. When the Taj Mahal was built the grave of the Mughal queen was re-shifted to her final resting place of the basement inside Taj Mahal. It was near the shore of the Yamuna River.

So technically, Taj Mahal is not the actual burial of Mumtaz Mahal. Ahukhana when built, was a beautiful and eye-catching place for the royal Mughals. They used the place as their retreat as it contained a beautiful garden. Now what all remains of the place is only ruins, wild grass as the Mughal site has been neglected for years.

Why Taj Mahal was built?

The reasons why Taj Mahal was built are varied. Firstly, the soil of Burhanpur was infested with termites, and soon it would have eroded the building where her body was kept. Secondly, Shah Jahan wanted that the reflection of Taj Mahal is made on the river and because Tapti river was narrow than Yamuna, he chose Agra. Agra is also very near to Rajasthan from where the white marble came used to make the Taj Mahal.