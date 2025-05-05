India's ranking in the Global Happiness Report is 118 out of 143 countries, however studying in the world's happiest country offers a unique advantage such as a problem-free environment allows students to focus on their higher education, leading to better academic performance and overall success.

The Global Happiness Report has once again made headlines, revealing the top countries where people are living their best lives. As Indian students consider pursuing higher education abroad, they may wonder which countries offer not only quality education but also a high level of happiness. The report, which ranks countries based on factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, provides valuable insights for students looking to study abroad.

Finland tops world's happiness ranking

Finland has surpassed Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland to become the happiest country in the world, according to the latest Global Happiness Report. This Nordic nation has consistently ranked high in the report, and its education system is one of the reasons why. Finnish universities are known for their high-quality education, innovative research, and welcoming environment, making it an attractive destination for international students, including those from India.

Why Finland is a great destination for Indian students

Finland's universities offer a range of programs in English, making it easy for Indian students to pursue their academic interests. Some of the top universities in Finland include the University of Helsinki, Aalto University, and the University of Oulu. These universities are known for their strong programs in fields such as technology, business, and natural sciences. Additionally, Finland's education system is highly regarded, with a strong focus on innovation, creativity, and critical thinking.

Top Universities in Finland

Here are some of the top universities in Finland that Indian students may consider:

1. Aalto University - Global rank - 113

This university was formed in 2010 by merging three Finnish universities: Helsinki University of Technology, Helsinki School of Economics, and University of Art and Design Helsinki. Courses such as computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, architecture, civil engineering, film and television, and new media are very popular here.

2. University of Helsinki - Global rank - 117

The University of Helsinki offers a range of programs in English, including undergraduate and graduate programs. The university places a great emphasis on research and works closely with people from all over the world. Some of the popular courses here are Life Science Informatics, Genetics and Molecular Biosciences, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Translational Medicine, Neuroscience and Public Health.

3. LUT University - Global rant - 336

LUT University is specialised in technology and business. The university focuses on sustainability and finding ways to solve the world's problems. It has campuses in Lappeenranta and Lahti. Some of the popular courses here are Mechanical Engineering, Software Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Strategic Finance and Business Analytics, and Global Management of Innovation and Technology.

4. University of Oulu - Global rank - 344

Located in northern Finland, the University of Oulu is a research-intensive university that offers a range of programs in English. Popular courses here are International Business Management, Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Economics, Biochemistry, Chemistry of Sustainable Processes and Materials and Physics.

India's happiness ranking

While Finland tops the list, India's ranking in the Global Happiness Report is 118 out of 143 countries. This highlights the need for improvement in areas such as social support, healthy life expectancy, and freedom to make life choices. However, for Indian students looking to study abroad, countries like Finland offer a unique opportunity to experience a high level of happiness and well-being while pursuing their academic goals.

Finland's top ranking in the Global Happiness Report makes it an attractive destination for Indian students looking to study abroad. With its high-quality education system, innovative research, and welcoming environment, Finland's universities offer a unique opportunity for students to pursue their academic interests and experience a high level of happiness.