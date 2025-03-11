Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is once again in the news for his dating news. It is being said that he is dating a TV actor.

Popular social media star and TV actress Avneet Kaur has been subjected to online trolling after sharing photos from the Dubai International Stadium on Instagram. The post, showcasing her enjoying the India vs Australia Champions Trophy Semi-final match, ignited a wave of trolls, speculation, and criticism on social media.

The post fueled rumours about her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, with fans questioning if her stadium visit was connected to the ongoing dating gossip. However, earlier there were reports that Gill is dating legendary cricketer Sachin Tendlukar's daughter Sara Tendulakar as they were spotted together at several ocassions.

Sharing pictures from the match day on Instagram, Avneet wrote, "INDIAAAA INDIAAAA. Are you watching the match?"

The actress dressed up in a light-blue shirt and cream baggy pants. She paired her outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag and black shades.

While some fans praised Kaur's stylish stadium dress, the comment section was dominated by remarks linking her presence to Shubman Gill, who has been at the center of romance rumours with the actress for months.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "I would love to see more pictures of them." Another wrote, "Is this because of Shubman?”

“Are you here to watch the match or someone else? said a third user.

"Yh isliye attend kr rhi hai taki koi cricketr pasand kar le," said a forth user.

However, neither Avneet Kaur nor Shubman Gill has publicly acknowledged the dating rumours, leaving fans to analyse their social media activity and public appearances for clues. This silence has only intensified speculation, with the recent Dubai post adding fuel to the fire.