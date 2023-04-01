Search icon
'Not romantic at all' : Viral video of groom dancing to Maan Meri Jaan at wedding divides internet

As in this video, which shows a groom's special dance performance to Maan Meri Jaan and the bride's response. Well, the viral video has divided the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

'Not romantic at all' : Viral video of groom dancing to Maan Meri Jaan at wedding divides internet
Viral video: It is not unusual for grooms or brides to do something unique on their wedding day to surprise their significant others. Such videos abound on the Internet, and they are always enjoyable to view. As in this video, which shows a groom's special dance performance to Maan Meri Jaan and the bride's response. Well, the viral video has divided the internet. One section of netizens found it entertaining and praised the groom while others are simply not impressed. 

On Twitter, a user named Aditi shared the now-viral footage. During his entrance, the groom can be seen dancing to the popular tune in the video. He handed his bride a rose and began grooving in front of her as other relatives looked on.

"It’s high time people should stop hyping this clownery , it’s not romantic at all," reads the video caption. 

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 3.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. In the comments section, Netizens agreed with Aditi and trolled the groom.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:
“Thank God, mere bande ko dance krna nhi aata..toh in sab ke chances hi nahi hai ,” commented an user. “Seriously, if any of my siblings or cousins did this they’ll get one raiptaa from me right there.,” expressed another. “Kaash meri wali bhi aapke jaise soch rakhti usko toh yeh sab romantic lagta hai ,” shared a third. “That white shirt man seems to be more excited than the dulha himself ,” wrote a fourth.

