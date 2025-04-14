Khrisha Shah, the educated and low-profile daughter-in-law of Anil Ambani, focuses on mental health advocacy and social impact beyond the Ambani spotlight.

While the Ambani family is often in the spotlight, one member has quietly stayed away from all the attention—Khrisha Shah, the daughter-in-law of Anil and Tina Ambani, and wife of their elder son Jai Anmol Ambani. Even though she is now a part of one of India’s most powerful business families, Khrisha lives a private life and prefers to focus on her own passions.

A Simple Beginning and a Strong Background

Khrisha Shah comes from a respected family. She is the youngest child of Nikunj and Neelam Shah. Her father, Nikunj Shah, was the founder of Nikunj Enterprises, a business he ran successfully until he passed away in 2021. After his passing, Khrisha’s elder brother Mishal Shah took over the company. Her mother Neelam Shah is a fashion designer known for her creative work. Khrisha also has an elder sister, Nriti Shah, who is a fashion influencer.

Education and Career

Khrisha was born and brought up in Mumbai but went abroad for her higher education. She studied Political Economics at the University of California and later pursued Social Policy and Development at the London School of Economics (LSE).

After completing her studies, she worked at Accenture UK where she gained corporate experience. But her true passion was always towards building something meaningful back in India. So she returned home and launched Dysco, a social networking platform that focuses on mental health and community building—a cause very close to her heart.

Marriage into the Ambani Family

In December 2021, Khrisha got engaged to Jai Anmol Ambani, and the couple married in February 2022 in a private and beautiful ceremony attended by close family and friends. After the wedding, Tina Ambani shared a warm welcome message on social media, calling Khrisha “the daughter we’ve always wanted.”

Though married into one of India’s biggest business families, Khrisha Shah Ambani continues to focus on her personal goals, social work, and mental health advocacy, quietly leaving a mark in her own way.