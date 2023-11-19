'Not planning to watch the match,': Anand Mahindra's epic move steals spotlight ahead of IND vs AUS final

Business magnate Anand Mahindra has opted for an unconventional strategy to support Team India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia.

As the cricket fever reached its zenith with the much-anticipated India vs Australia ODI World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took a unique stance, declaring that he had no plans to watch the game.

In a surprising move, Mahindra shared on social media that instead of being glued to the match, he would be donning his India jersey and secluding himself in a hermetically sealed chamber, awaiting updates on the game's outcome.

No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation ) But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we’ve won… pic.twitter.com/HhMENqORp1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2023

"No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation). But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we’ve won…" he wrote on X.

While this might seem peculiar amidst the sea of blue at the stadium and millions of cricket enthusiasts tuning in, Mahindra attributed his decision to a superstition he holds. According to him, every time he watches a match, India tends to lose. There have been instances where he abandoned watching a game midway due to the team's poor performance. His followers have even implored him not to watch crucial matches to increase India's chances of winning.

This announcement garnered cheers from Mahindra's 10.8 million followers, with one user expressing, "Wow. This is also the best way to be with Team India and support it wholeheartedly. Although it may be a very painful act, it will be worth it once you see the winning trophy." Another follower humorously commented, "Haha! Every Indian follows some (superstitious move) to win the match; probably whenever you see matches, it must have lost. Anyway, enjoy the match. I am sure sports will win hearts for sure, and that is what is required."

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the ODI World Cup final, Anand Mahindra's unconventional approach adds a touch of intrigue to the excitement surrounding the monumental clash.