Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a strong connection to her maternal roots, often evident in her social media posts. She frequently shares photos with her loved ones, including her mother Vrinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya, brother Aditya Rai, and sister-in-law Shrima Rai. In addition to her daughter, Aishwarya's nephews, Vihaan and Shivansh, also hold a special place in her life.

Do Aishwarya’s nephews resemble her?

Shrima Rai, the wife of Aditya Rai, is a vision of elegance and actively engages with her followers on social media. Her online presence is filled with heartwarming glimpses of her family life, featuring adorable photos of her husband and their two sons, Vihaan and Shivansh. Recently, she posted pictures which proved that Aishwarya Rai's nephews are not only adorable but also inherit their aunt's stunning beauty.

Aishwarya’s nephews appear to have inherited her stunning looks, making them a spitting image of their famous aunt. She is extremely fond of her nephews, who are between 5 and 8 years old. Despite being separated from her in-laws, Aishwarya makes it a point to spend quality time with her brother and sister-in-law. She frequently shares family photos and attends family functions. Check their pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's historical period drama, Ponniyin Selvan 2 (2023), where she played the role of Queen Nandini. Since then, she hasn't appeared in any films. Ponniyin Selvan 2 grossed over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office.

Currently, Aishwarya doesn't have any films in the pipeline, but she continues to endorse international beauty brands and walk the ramp. She is often the first choice to represent India at fashion shows abroad. Aishwarya has dazzled on the ramp at numerous events, including Lakmé Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.