Not one British person": US traveller claims all staff were Indian at London airport, internet reacts

An American traveller has sparked controversy by claiming online that "every employee" he met at London's Heathrow Airport was Indian, and questioned the absence of British staff. The comment, shared in a viral video on X, has sparked debate in the UK about immigration, workforce diversity and cultural perceptions.

During his stopover at Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, the man, whose identity has been kept secret, expressed surprise. He said all the staff he spoke to, security, retail and service staff, appeared to be of Indian origin. While praising their politeness and efficiency, he questioned why he did not see "a single British person" working at the airport.

"I've just arrived in London. I'm at the airport. And I walk around the middle of the airport, where the restaurants and so on are. I don't see any Brits working. Not one. Every single one of them is Indian. Every single one," he said.

The passenger insisted it was not racist to question the lack of British staff, and argued it was fair to ask how there came to be zero British staff in a particular context in Britain, which he considers a symbol of Western freedom, democracy and free expression.

He added, "Especially because I'm an immigrant myself. If I walk around America, I want to see Americans. I don't want everyone I meet and work with to be someone else."

The video, which has been viewed millions of times, received mixed reactions. Some praised the diversity of Heathrow's workforce, while others echoed the passenger's sentiments, raising concerns about employment opportunities for native-born Britons.

One user wrote, "Oh, of course you don't see Britons working, because work requires effort, discipline and commitment - three things your country lost after the fall of the empire. Indians came here and made your hospitals, IT companies and transport functional, while you guys mastered the art of complaining, drinking and stabbing each other outside pubs."

Another commented, "If you're so bothered by this, maybe you should avoid travelling here. Britain thrives because of immigrants."

A third said, "How can you assume they're all Indians? They could be Pakistanis and Bangladeshis too. There are also many Middle Easterners who look like Indians. There are also some South East Asians who look like Indians. There are also some Latinos who look a bit like Indians."

