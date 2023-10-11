Headlines

Not Nokia or Samsung, this was the first mobile phone introduced in India, details here

In a surprising twist of mobile technology history, Motorola emerged as the pioneer in India's mobile market with the launch of the DYNTAC 8000X, a 'brick-like' mobile phone, over four decades ago.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, where laughter-inducing memes and diverse perspectives intermingle, the platform has also proven to be a fertile ground for knowledge acquisition. People stumble upon intriguing facts that may have otherwise remained hidden from their gaze. Among these platforms, Quora shines as a repository of knowledge, a place where questions find their answers.

Recently, a seemingly simple question was posed on Quora, stirring up historical echoes in the mobile technology world: "Which mobile company's call was the first in India?" If you're like many, your mind might naturally gravitate towards established giants such as Nokia or Samsung. After all, Nokia once ruled the Indian mobile market with an iron grip, making it a seemingly plausible answer. Yet, the truth behind this query unfolds a captivating narrative.

The correct answer to the question is a surprising one: Motorola was the pioneering company to introduce mobile phones to the Indian market. Their iconic model, the DYNTAC 8000X, ventured into the Indian market scene, albeit more than four decades ago. At first glance, this device resembled a colossal brick, but it represented a groundbreaking leap forward in wireless communication technology.

In a world where modern smartphones charge at lightning speed, it's fascinating to look back at the DYNTAC 8000X, which required an astounding 10 hours to reach a full charge. Even when fully powered, the device allowed a mere 30 minutes of conversation, highlighting the immense strides in mobile technology since those early days.

The DYNTAC 8000X also left a lasting impression due to its unwieldy weight, tipping the scales at a hefty 790 grams. This substantial bulkiness made it a challenge for users to transport the device from one location to another.

The most astonishing aspect of this historical journey is the price tag attached to the DYNTAC 8000X upon its debut - approximately three lakh rupees. To put this into perspective, this price was roughly double the cost of today's top-tier iPhone model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is currently priced at around 1.5 lakh rupees.

Over time, the mobile market saw a remarkable transformation with the advent of lighter, more affordable, and feature-rich mobile phones.

