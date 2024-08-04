Not Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant or Shloka Mehta..., Isha Ambani owns costliest necklace, its price is...

Beyond its intricate floral design, Isha's ensemble included a flower ring, matching earrings, a maang tikka with three prominent diamonds, and diamond-studded bracelets

When Isha Ambani stepped into her brother Anant's wedding, the spotlight wasn’t solely on the grandeur of the event but on a singular piece of jewellery that left everyone amazed. This necklace, adorned with a kaleidoscope of diamonds, stole the show, outshining even the opulent emeralds and gold worn by other members of the Ambani family.

While Nita Ambani dazzled with her emerald necklace valued at ₹500 crores, and Shloka Mehta was gifted a wedding necklace worth ₹450 crores, it is Isha's necklace that has set new records. The curiosity around this piece has been visible ever since the wedding, with many eager to learn about its staggering value.

Isha’s necklace, a masterpiece by jeweller Kantilal Chhotalal, features an array of rare pink, blue, green, and orange diamonds. The necklace, aptly named 'Garden of Love,' mimics a diamond-studded garden, captivating everyone who laid eyes on it. Crafted over an astounding 4,000 artisan hours, this necklace is not just a piece of jewellery but a work of art.

Beyond its intricate floral design, Isha's ensemble included a flower ring, matching earrings, a maang tikka with three prominent diamonds, and diamond-studded bracelets. Each piece complemented the other, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

While the official price of Isha's necklace remains undisclosed, experts estimate its value to be in the crores, a sum that could rival the GDP of a small nation. This extraordinary valuation underscores the opulence and exclusivity associated with the Ambani family’s jewellery collection.