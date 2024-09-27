Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

HomeViral

Viral

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

According to the RTO, nearly 3% of bidders fail to complete their payments, making Patel’s final acquisition all the more surprising

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...
Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan and Ratan Tata
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world of high rollers, one man’s love for the number 007 has caused more buzz than Mukesh Ambani’s extravagant purchases. Ashik Patel, a 28-year-old transporter from Ahmedabad, made headlines by bidding an astonishing ₹34 lakh for a number plate that reads GJ01WA007, associated with James Bond's iconic code. What makes this story more intriguing? The number plate cost more than the Toyota Fortuner he bought.

Patel, a passionate fan of the British secret agent, bought the SUV for ₹30 lakh but refused to settle for just any number. His fixation on the number 007 led to a fierce online bidding war at the regional transport office (RTO). Starting at a modest ₹25,000, the bidding escalated to a jaw-dropping ₹34 lakh by the midnight deadline.

However, the story took an unexpected turn when Ashik withdrew from making the full payment. Despite this, he managed to secure the prized registration for his second vehicle for just ₹25,000. According to the RTO, nearly 3% of bidders fail to complete their payments, making Patel’s final acquisition all the more surprising.

Ashik’s love for 007 didn’t just make him a record-holder; it made him a headline-maker, cementing his name in India's most expensive vehicle registration history.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree�’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement