Not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ratan Tata, this man owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, it costs Rs...

In a world of high rollers, one man’s love for the number 007 has caused more buzz than Mukesh Ambani’s extravagant purchases. Ashik Patel, a 28-year-old transporter from Ahmedabad, made headlines by bidding an astonishing ₹34 lakh for a number plate that reads GJ01WA007, associated with James Bond's iconic code. What makes this story more intriguing? The number plate cost more than the Toyota Fortuner he bought.

Patel, a passionate fan of the British secret agent, bought the SUV for ₹30 lakh but refused to settle for just any number. His fixation on the number 007 led to a fierce online bidding war at the regional transport office (RTO). Starting at a modest ₹25,000, the bidding escalated to a jaw-dropping ₹34 lakh by the midnight deadline.

However, the story took an unexpected turn when Ashik withdrew from making the full payment. Despite this, he managed to secure the prized registration for his second vehicle for just ₹25,000. According to the RTO, nearly 3% of bidders fail to complete their payments, making Patel’s final acquisition all the more surprising.

Ashik’s love for 007 didn’t just make him a record-holder; it made him a headline-maker, cementing his name in India's most expensive vehicle registration history.