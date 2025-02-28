Here's an interesting fact - the wealth of the world's richest family exceeds that of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or any other Asian billionaire.

Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, this family owns Rs 4000 crore mansion, 700 luxury cars, yet not world's richest family

Reliance Industries chairman and philanthropist Mukesh Ambani's family was recently ranked as the Asia's wealthiest family by Bloomberg’s list of Asia’s 20 Richest Families of 2025.

Yes! We're talking about the Al Nahyan royal family, which rules the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They are ranked as second wealthiest family in the world, boasting an with an estimated net worth of over 300 billion dollars.

As per a report by India.com, the Abu Dhabi-based Al Nahyan family’s massive fortune primarily comes from the desert nation’s vast oil reserves. Let's find more.

Where does the AI Nahyan family live?

The AI Nahyan family resides in a palatial mansion in Abu Dhabi, known as the Qasr Al Watan palace. As per the report, it is currently headed by its patriarch, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Qasar AI Watan Palace has a staggering market price of over Rs 4,000 crores. The luxurious mansion boats 1,000 rooms, a movie theatre, a bowling alley, swimming pools and a private mosque.

Since 1983, the AI Nahyan family has been residing in the palace, leading a rich lifestyle. The royal family also owns a gigantic luxury superyacht, an awesome fleet of over 700 luxury cars, including a gold-plated Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Still not the world's richest family!

Despite owning the best luxury amenities money can buy, the AI Nahyan family is not the world's richest family; the spot is rather secured by the Walton family, which owns the Walmart supermarket chain and boasts a whopping net worth of Rs 432 billion dollars.