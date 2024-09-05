Twitter
Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, but this person has the world's most expensive horse, one that could purchase half of Antilia

Fusaichi Pegasus has earned over $2 million in its racing career, a testament to its exceptional abilities on the track. But what truly sets it apart is its staggering price tag—$75 million

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, but this person has the world's most expensive horse, one that could purchase half of Antilia
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani
It’s not Ambani or Adani who holds the title for owning the most extravagant possession. Imagine a single horse, priced so high that it could nearly buy half of Mukesh Ambani’s iconic residence, Antilia. This might sound like a tale of fiction, but the reality is even more astonishing.

India, known for its royal opulence, has always been a target of fascination and envy. With the Ambanis showcasing their immense wealth through properties like Antilia—valued at an estimated Rs 11,000 crores—the world has seen the heights of Indian luxury. However, in the realm of the elite, where wealth knows no bounds, there exists a horse whose value can rival the splendour of Antilia itself.

Meet Fusaichi Pegasus, the world’s most expensive horse. This American-bred racehorse is not just any equine; it’s a legend that has captivated the racing world with its speed and pedigree. Fusaichi Pegasus has earned over $2 million in its racing career, a testament to its exceptional abilities on the track. But what truly sets it apart is its staggering price tag—$75 million.

The owner of this magnificent creature is not an Indian tycoon but Japanese billionaire Fusao Sekiguchi. In 2017, Sekiguchi made headlines across the globe when he purchased Fusaichi Pegasus for a jaw-dropping $75 million. To put this into perspective, this amount is approximately Rs 617 crores, almost half the cost of Antilia. The sheer magnitude of this purchase left many wondering what could make a horse worth so much.

Fusaichi Pegasus’s story is one of triumph, luxury, and mystery. Despite the immense value attached to this horse, rumours have swirled about its fate. Some reports on the internet claim that Fusaichi Pegasus passed away in 2023. However, these claims remain unverified, leaving the world to speculate whether this equine legend still roams the earth.

And if you think Fusaichi Pegasus is unique in its worth, think again. The second most expensive horse in the world is valued at $40 million, owned by Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. In a world where wealth can be displayed in countless ways, these horses stand as symbols of an opulence that transcends the ordinary, proving that luxury knows no limits—even in the animal kingdom.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
