Not Lehenga, 52 Gaj ka Daman, THIS is India's only YouTube video to cross 5 billion views, released in..., it features...

T-Series' owner Gulshan Kumar's Shree Hanuman Chalisa has earned 5 billion views on YouTube and has become the only Indian video to cross this mark. The video was released 14 years ago. Other videos taking top spots are Lehenga, 52 Gaj ka Daman and more.

Similar to a movie becoming a highest grosser, in the world of social media a most watched video not only adds to the popularity of the channel and the video but also creates a frenzy among social media enthusiasts. A similar storm has been created by a 14-year old video which is not only going viral for being most watched but has earned over 5 billion views on YouTube, being the only one from India to do so. Other most watched videos have not been able to gain views any closer to it.

Shree Hanuman Chalisa, India's most watched video

The video featuring T-Series' owner Gulshan Kumar lipsing Shree Hanuman Chalisa, was released on YouTube on May 10, 2011, and since its release 14 years ago it has been viewed over 5 billion times making history in the work of digital media. With such a massive number of views, it is India's only YouTube video to achieve this mark, joining other most-viewed YouTube videos of all time.

What is striking is that it was uploaded at a time when social media was still gaining ground in India and a massive number of views only points to it's popularity in the time of short time span viewing trend and a booming content culture.

The video was sung by Hariharan and Lalit Sen was the composer. Currently, the video has garnered a whopping more than 5,006,713,956 views.

Being surprised and expressing his gratitude at the same time, Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar said, “Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the hearts of millions, including mine. My father, Shri Gulshan Kumar ji, devoted his life to taking spiritual music to every household, and this milestone is a reflection of his vision. Crossing 5 billion views and also being YouTube’s top 10 most viewed videos of all time is not just a digital achievement; it reflects the unwavering devotion people have in this country.”

Which are other most watched Indian videos?

After Shree Hanuman Chalisa the video which has received the most views is the Punjabi song Lehenga, which has earned 1.8 billion views, far from the 5 billion mark. Following Lehenga is the Haryanvi song 52 Gaj Ka Daman which has 1.7 billion views, while Rowdy Baby is also on the same spot with 1.7 billion views. Zaroori Tha, Vaaste, Laung Laachi, Lut Gaye, Dilbar and Bum Bum Bole are also among the top videos with billions of views in India.

Shree Hanuman Chalisa’s global rankings are dominated by videos like Baby Shark Dance's 16.38 billion views, Despacito's 8.85 billion, Wheels on the Bus's 8.16 billion, Bath Song's 7.28 billion and Johny Johny Yes Papa's 7.12 billion.