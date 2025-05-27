Billionaire Bryan Johnson warned an Indian techie against working till 4 AM, citing serious health risks and long-term damage.

A recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked a heated discussion around work-life balance and health after a young Indian techie proudly shared that he was working until 4 a.m. “It’s 4 AM guys, but builders are building. What’s your excuse?” he wrote.

The post received plenty of attention, including a serious response from billionaire tech entrepreneur and anti-aging advocate Bryan Johnson. Johnson, known for his strict health-focused lifestyle, warned the techie that such habits could have harmful long-term effects on the body and brain.

“It may feel heroic,” Johnson replied, “but you’re spending down your human capacity.” He explained that working at such odd hours reduces brain oxygen by 30%, while blue light from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone needed for good sleep. This not only fragments deep sleep but also weakens insulin sensitivity the next day. He added that lack of sleep raises cortisol (the stress hormone), increases visceral fat, and damages memory.

It's 4 AM guys, but builders are building.



What's your excuse pic.twitter.com/E8NUCeIw May 24, 2025

Many others agreed with Johnson’s comment. One user wrote, “No good code is being written at 4 a.m. and ruining your morning focus—the best focus of the day.” Another said, “Whatever they’re building now by staying up late will be built by AI in 10 minutes five years from now.” Others stressed the importance of rest, saying that sleep and health lead to better decisions.

Who is Bryan Johnson?

Bryan Johnson is a billionaire best known for founding Braintree (later sold to PayPal) and Kernel, a company developing brain-machine technology. But in recent years, he’s gained more attention for his project called “Blueprint,” a highly disciplined lifestyle plan aimed at reversing ageing.

Johnson follows a strict daily routine, starting his day at 4:30 a.m. and finishing his morning wellness activities by 10 a.m. He uses various tools and techniques such as red light therapy, inner ear temperature checks, and a strict supplement routine. His diet is packed with protein, collagen, olive oil, berries, and a mix he calls “Longevity Mix.” He also does daily workouts focused on strength, balance, and endurance.

Bryan Johnson’s message is clear: late-night hustle might feel productive now, but your future health could pay the price.