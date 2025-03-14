The top spot on the list is held by Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand, followed by White Beach in the Philippines, Haeundae Beach in South Korea, and Kelingking Beach in Indonesia. Radhanagar Beach secured the fifth position.

While Goa, Lakshadweep and Kerala are often considered for their beautiful beaches, Radhanagar Beach on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a hidden gem. TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best 2025 rankings have ranked this beach among the fifth-best beach in Asia.

What makes Radhanagar beach special?

Radhanagar Beach, located on Havelock Island (now known as Swaraj Dweep), is known for its stunning beauty. The beach boasts lush tropical surroundings, brilliant blue waters, and smooth, powdery white sand, creating a picturesque scene that is hard to forget.

While we often admire the beaches of other countries, it's easy to overlook the treasures within our own nation. The recognition of Radhanagar Beach as one of Asia's best serves as a reminder to appreciate the beauty of India's attractions from a fresh perspective.

Offering a tranquil escape from the crowded beaches of Goa, Radhanagar Beach is the perfect destination for those seeking peace and natural beauty.

Strict protection measures are in place to ensure the preservation of Radhanagar Beach's pristine ecosystem, which remains untouched. The beach stretches for approximately two kilometers, providing ample space for visitors to enjoy the breathtaking scenery. The emerald-green waves crashing against the ivory-white sand create an idyllic scene.

Radhanagar Beach is often referred to as the "Sunset Point of India" for a reason. As the sun dips below the horizon, the sky transforms into a canvas of vibrant orange, pink, and purple hues, creating a breathtaking spectacle. The stunning sunset views alone make a trip to this beach worthwhile.

The shallow, clear waters of Radhanagar Beach provide an ideal setting for snorkeling and swimming. The beach is a haven for scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts, as it boasts a diverse range of marine life. The waters here remain pristine and untouched.

In contrast to many popular beaches teeming with visitors and loud activities, Radhanagar Beach maintains a sense of seclusion. The beach offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle, providing a peaceful retreat for visitors.