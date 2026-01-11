Not Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Agra; THIS city is now fastest-growing destination for international travellers in India

Jay Bhanushali breaks silence on ex-wife Mahhi Vij's dating rumours with Salman Khan's friend Nadim Nadz: 'I agree to...'
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
Not Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rishikesh, Agra, this city emerges as India’s fastest-growing destination for international travellers.
For decades, India’s global travel image revolved around Goa’s beaches, Jaipur’s palaces, Agra’s Taj Mahal, and Rishikesh’s spiritual pull. But travel tastes are changing. Today’s travellers are looking beyond, drawn to places that offer depth, calm, culture, and authenticity.
According to Agoda’s New Horizons Rankings, Thiruvananthapuram has recorded the fastest growth among international travellers visiting India. The city jumped 11 places, from 33rd in 2024 to 22nd in 2025, based on accommodation booking data over the last two years.
Kerala’s reputation as God’s Own Country is well earned, and Thiruvananthapuram offers serene beaches, historic temples, lush surroundings, and easy access to backwaters and hill stations.
Thiruvananthapuram, meaning The City of Anantha, is deeply rooted in history and mythology. At its heart stands the iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the richest temples in the world. With its striking Dravidian architecture and spiritual significance, the temple defines the city’s cultural rhythm and identity.
Beyond spirituality, landmarks like Kovalam Beach, Napier Museum, and Sri Chitra Art Gallery offer a seamless mix of nature, heritage, and art, which give travellers plenty to explore without overwhelming them.