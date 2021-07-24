Not for the fainthearted! Two-headed snake swallows mice, WATCH viral video

Social media abounds in videos of animals and other creatures that never fail to surprise us. However, this video that we are going to talk about is certainly not for the fainthearted. In this video shared on Instagram by Brian Barczyk, a vlogger who ‘travels the world for animal adventure’, a two-headed snake can be seen swallowing mice. The video has already garnered 228k views.

In the video, the two-headed snake Ben and Jerry can be seen swallowing mice. “Two headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share (sic),” Brian, who appeared to be on an adventure, wrote sharing the video.

Netizens were shocked as well as surprised to see the video. “Never seen a two-headed snake before (sic),” a user commented. “Where can I get a two headed snake (sic),” another asked.