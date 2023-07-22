Not for the faint-hearted: Viral video shows man's close call while releasing dozens of snakes

The viral video that has been making its rounds on the Internet features an intriguing and somewhat daring incident involving a man's attempt to set free several snakes.

New Delhi: Snakes have long been subjects of fear and fascination for humans across cultures and throughout history. Their sleek and stealthy appearance, along with their potentially deadly venom, have contributed to the common perception of these creatures as dangerous predators to be avoided at all costs.

Despite this widespread apprehension, there are individuals who have chosen to keep snakes as pets. This practice, known as herpetoculture, is quite popular among reptile enthusiasts and hobbyists. People who keep snakes as pets often find these creatures captivating and enjoy observing their unique behaviors and characteristics.

Furthermore, some individuals possess a deep fascination and understanding of snakes, leading them to work closely with these reptiles. Herpetologists, for instance, are scientists who specialize in studying reptiles and amphibians, including snakes. Their research not only contributes to our knowledge of these enigmatic creatures but also helps dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding them.

As the man gently releases the snakes one by one, a tense moment occurs when one of the snakes shows aggression towards him. In a swift but measured reaction, the man manages to avoid harm and prevent any potential danger. Fortunately, the situation is handled safely, showcasing the man's knowledge and expertise in handling snakes.

The video's viral success comes as no surprise, given its hair-raising and adrenaline-pumping content. Its gripping nature has captivated the attention of countless netizens who were left astonished by what they witnessed, prompting them to share their shock and reactions in the comments section.

Among the many comments, one user expressed concern and caution, urging the man in the video not to attempt a similar feat again with the words, "OMG don't try it again."

Another netizen emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe distance from snakes, acknowledging the danger they can pose if not approached with the utmost care and respect.

The video's intensity left some viewers feeling overwhelmed, with one individual commenting, "Too scary to watch."