A millionaire housewife from Dubai shocked the internet when she revealed that she wouldn’t have children without a hefty price tag. Malaikah Raza, originally from Britain, demanded Rs 33 crore from her husband to have children and surprisingly, he agreed with a laugh.

Malaikah made it clear to her husband that motherhood wouldn’t come without financial security. She placed a condition on having a second child, which her husband happily fulfilled. According to her, she has spent the entire Rs 33 crore on luxury shopping for herself and her child.

How she spent Rs 33 crore

The millionaire wife spared no expense when it came to her lavish lifestyle. She bought:

A pink G-Wagon to drive around with her daughter

A Rs 15 crore house for her growing family

Eight designer bags worth Rs 86 lakh

Jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh

Expensive designer outfits for her daughter

Rs 70 lakh for her post-birth care

Lavish life

Malaikah, now a mother of two, openly admits that she married for money and enjoys flaunting her luxurious lifestyle. She met her husband in 2017 and has been living extravagantly ever since. From high-end fashion to luxury cars, she frequently shares glimpses of her opulent life on social media.

