Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

Headlines

Twitter may soon allow you to publish very long content, articles and book

Meet IAS Samayak Jain, JNU graduate who lost vision at age of 20, cracked UPSC with AIR 7

Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom tells him to wear 'dhang ke kapde', filmmaker's photos get funny reactions

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda runs away as fan tries to touch his feet, netizens say ‘chote bacche se kya darna’

PM Kisan Yojna's 14th installment to be released on this date; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

Twitter may soon allow you to publish very long content, articles and book

AI reimagines Sushant Singh Rajput as Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Bollywood films that took the longest to make

Benefits of Tea (Chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

BJP attacks Opposition alliance over INDIA name: Who gave the name? | India Vs NDA

Uttarakhand: 15 dead, many injured due to electrocution after transformer explodes in Chamoli

Project K: Prabhas' first-look poster in metal armour receives mixed reactions, netizens say 'this can't be real'

Karan Johar ditches blingy avatar after mom tells him to wear 'dhang ke kapde', filmmaker's photos get funny reactions

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda runs away as fan tries to touch his feet, netizens say ‘chote bacche se kya darna’

HomeViral

Viral

Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

A video of a 4-feet long crocodile nonchalantly crossing a major road in the Talwandi area during the late hours of the night went viral.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: As the monsoon rains continue to unleash their fury upon the city of Kota, a new and alarming challenge has emerged for its residents - crocodiles. Unprecedented levels of rainfall have led these ancient reptiles to venture into residential areas, causing widespread panic and concern among the locals.

The city recently witnessed a startling incident that captured the attention of social media users across the nation. A video of a 4-feet long crocodile nonchalantly crossing a major road in the Talwandi area during the late hours of the night went viral. The sighting took many by surprise and underscored the potential dangers posed by these unexpected visitors. Shortly after the footage surfaced, the crocodile was seen making its way into a large drain on the roadside, prompting authorities to take swift action.

For Kota, such encounters are not entirely new during the monsoon season. However, this year's incessant rain has exacerbated the situation, leading to a surge in crocodile sightings in residential neighborhoods. The local Wildlife Department, no stranger to these annual challenges, has been working tirelessly to rescue the reptiles from the urban sprawl and safely release them back into their natural habitats.

Last year alone, the Wildlife Department successfully rescued more than two dozen crocodiles, relocating them to rivers and water bodies to minimize potential conflicts with humans. However, with the current abnormal rainfall, the number of sightings has surged, prompting concerns about public safety and wildlife conservation.

Experts believe that the increased presence of crocodiles in urban areas is directly linked to the uneven and abnormal rainfall patterns experienced across Rajasthan. As per reports, fifteen districts in the state, including Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, have witnessed rainfall levels exceeding 60 per cent, while another eleven districts, including Kota, have experienced rainfall ranging from 20 to 59 per cent.

Such erratic weather patterns can disrupt the natural habitats of these reptiles, forcing them to search for safer environments, even if it means venturing into human-populated regions. This situation creates potential risks for both the residents and the crocodiles, necessitating immediate attention and action.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Four killed after car crashes with truck in Saharanpur, probe underway

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE