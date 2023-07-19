Not Florida, but Rajasthan: Massive crocodile roams on Kota streets, video goes viral

A video of a 4-feet long crocodile nonchalantly crossing a major road in the Talwandi area during the late hours of the night went viral.

New Delhi: As the monsoon rains continue to unleash their fury upon the city of Kota, a new and alarming challenge has emerged for its residents - crocodiles. Unprecedented levels of rainfall have led these ancient reptiles to venture into residential areas, causing widespread panic and concern among the locals.

यह अभयारण्य नहीं, कोटा शहर का सबसे पॉश इलाका तलवंडी है। बीती रात कॉमर्स कॉलेज रोड पर 4 फीट लंबा मगरमच्छ यूं घूमता दिखा। pic.twitter.com/CFz0l6aX2y — Ashish Jain/आशीष जैन (@jaina111) July 19, 2023

The city recently witnessed a startling incident that captured the attention of social media users across the nation. A video of a 4-feet long crocodile nonchalantly crossing a major road in the Talwandi area during the late hours of the night went viral. The sighting took many by surprise and underscored the potential dangers posed by these unexpected visitors. Shortly after the footage surfaced, the crocodile was seen making its way into a large drain on the roadside, prompting authorities to take swift action.

For Kota, such encounters are not entirely new during the monsoon season. However, this year's incessant rain has exacerbated the situation, leading to a surge in crocodile sightings in residential neighborhoods. The local Wildlife Department, no stranger to these annual challenges, has been working tirelessly to rescue the reptiles from the urban sprawl and safely release them back into their natural habitats.

Last year alone, the Wildlife Department successfully rescued more than two dozen crocodiles, relocating them to rivers and water bodies to minimize potential conflicts with humans. However, with the current abnormal rainfall, the number of sightings has surged, prompting concerns about public safety and wildlife conservation.

Experts believe that the increased presence of crocodiles in urban areas is directly linked to the uneven and abnormal rainfall patterns experienced across Rajasthan. As per reports, fifteen districts in the state, including Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, have witnessed rainfall levels exceeding 60 per cent, while another eleven districts, including Kota, have experienced rainfall ranging from 20 to 59 per cent.

Such erratic weather patterns can disrupt the natural habitats of these reptiles, forcing them to search for safer environments, even if it means venturing into human-populated regions. This situation creates potential risks for both the residents and the crocodiles, necessitating immediate attention and action.