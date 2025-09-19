Not Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, this is India’s largest airport by land size, its in…, name is…

According to the Airport Authority of India, passenger traffic rose 15% year-on-year to more than 37 crore last year, placing India among nations with the busiest airports.

As the most populous country in the world, with a population of over 1.43 billion, India boasts some of the best infrastructure, including airports. As demand for air connectivity reaches new heights, these airports not only serve as gateways to domestic and global destinations, but also symbolise the country's commitment to facilitating progress and economic development.

India's aviation sector is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market in 2025.

As a result, India's airports are expanding fast with new terminals, faster check-ins and much more.

New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is one of the busiest airports globally and is consistently ranked as the best airport in India and South Asia. It might surprise you that it is the second-largest airport in India by area, spanning 5,106 acres. Now the question arises: Which is the largest airport by Area?

But first, check the top 10 largest airports in India by area, which play a key role in connecting millions of people to their desired destinations.

India's 10 Largest Airports by Area

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad - 5,500 acres Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi - 5,106 acres Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru - 4,000 acres Manohar International Airport, Goa - 2,132 acres Dabolim Airport - 1,700 acres Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata - 1,640 acres Birsa Munda Airport - 1,568 acres Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai - 1,500 acres Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur - 1,355 acres Cochin International Airport, Kochi - 1,300 acres

About India's Largest Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad is the country’s largest airport by area, covering over 5,500 acres, and features one of Asia’s longest runways at 4,260 metres.

It is India's first greenfield airport established under the PPP model and has launched domestic and international e-boarding services. It is also the first airport in the country to have a passenger flight. Located in Shamshabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is spread over a land area of ​​5,500 acres and is the largest airport in India.

Equipped with 12 passenger boarding aerobridges, 19 self-check-in kiosks, 46 immigration counters, a VIP lounge, 83 parking bays and other world-class facilities, the airport reportedly handled over 21 million passengers and over 140,000 tonnes of cargo between April 2022 and March 2023. The airport holds the notable position of being India's fourth busiest in terms of passenger traffic.

