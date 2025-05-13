Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but is it the most expensive building? No, Burj Khalifa is not the most expensive. So let's take a look at the top 5 buildings that have made it to the list of the most expensive buildings of the world and their staggering estimated cost .

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, but is it the most expensive building? No, Burj Khalifa has not made it to the list of the most expensive buildings in the world. As per the reports, many among the expensive buildings are in the US. So let's take a look at the top 5 buildings that have made it to the list of the most expensive buildings of the world and their staggering estimated cost .Out of 5, three of them exists in US.

1. Hudson Yards, New York

Hudson Yards, located in New York, is one of the most expensive buildings in the world, approximately costing around USD 25 billion. It is located in the West Side of Manhattan, near the Hudson River, spread across 28 acres. It has lavish residential areas, big shopping malls and complexes, large gardens, unique public art installations and expensive restaurants for dining. Hudson Yards, the largest private real estate development, was built in the year 2020. It also has office places and a public school.

2. The Abraj Al Bait Building, Mecca

Abrāj al-Bayt, the fourth tallest building, is the second most expensive building in the world. It cost around $3 billion and around USD 15 billion. Constructed in 2012, it is a multi towered skyscraper complex with hotels, shopping mall and residential apartments. It was designed by the Saudi Binladin Group in collaboration with other firms. It has a central tower surrounded by six towers.

3. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Marina Bay Sands, located in Singapore, is the third most expensive building in the world. Marina Bay Sands, designed by prominent architect Moshe Safdie, is the landmark of the city. Built in 2010, It is an expensive building that cost around USD 5.5 billion. It is home to the world's largest rooftop infinity pool, a 450-foot-long rooftop situated on the 57th floor. The building comprises three hotel towers with 1,850 rooms and suites. Expansion of Marina Bay Sands is also anticipated by 2031, at an estimated cost of US$8 billion.

4. SoFi Stadium, California

SoFi Stadium is the fourth most expensive building in the world, which cost around USD 5 billion. It is a multipurpose stadium, located in California’s Inglewood. It was opened in 2020, and it is an indoor and outdoor stadium. It is spread over 3.1 million square feet and with a seating capacity of 70,000. It consists of the stadium, pedestrian plaza and performance venue.

5. Apple Park, California

Apple Park, also known as Apple Campus, is located in California. It is the fifth most expensive building in the world as it was built at a cost of about USD 5 billion. It covers 2.8 million square feet, capable of having 12,000 employees.

These were the 5 most expensive buildings in the world. There are few others on the list too. It includes, Palace of the Parliament in Romania, estimated cost is $4.3 billion. Next on the list is The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, with an estimated cost of $3.9 billion. Followed by One World Trade Center, Emirates Palace and Wynn Resort.