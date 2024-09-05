Not Bermuda triangle, planes disappear mysteriously here, check details here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

Not Bermuda triangle, planes disappear mysteriously here, check details here

Explanations for these disappearances are almost numerous. Such as meetings with aliens or other creatures like Bigfoot

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Not Bermuda triangle, planes disappear mysteriously here, check details here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In the desolate territory of Alaska, there is a place that became famous for the high rate of people’s vanishing – the Alaska Triangle. It covers the parts of the country which include Anchorage, Juneau, and the northern coastal city of Utqiagvik. It has recorded more than Twenty Thousand people missing without any trace since the early 1970s, making it to be the highest record of any region in the world.

    Alaska Triangle was first brought to the public limelight in October 1972 when a small plane carrying the US House Majority Leader Thomas Hale Boggs Sr and Alaska congressman Nick Begich disappeared while flying from Anchorage to Juneau. Together with Begich’s assistant Russell Brown and pilot Don Jonz, the four men disappeared and were never found despite the extensive search, which only added to multiple conspiracy theories. The event was quite interesting especially if one considers that Boggs was a part of the Warren Commission that was investigating the death of President John F. Kennedy.

    Another example is that of Gary Frank Sotherden, a 25-year-old man from New York, who went for hunting in the Alaskan wilderness during mid 1970s and never came back. Twenty years later, a human skull discovered in the Porcupine River in Alaska in 2022 was confirmed through DNA test to be Sotherden and police believe that he was killed by a bear.

    Explanations for these disappearances are almost as numerous as they are hypothetical. Some attribute the vanishings to peculiar magnetic activities in the area; this may affect compasses and electronic gadgets hence causing confusion in directions and accidents. Some of them have less realistic theories, such as meetings with aliens or other creatures like Bigfoot.

    But rational and more realistic causes can be attributed to the unfavourable climate of the region. The Alaska Triangle is a large region that is mostly uninhabited and contains large mountain chains, freezing cold temperatures and long nights. These factors, coupled with other natural hazards like wild animals like bears and difficult terrains make it a very dangerous place for the people living there and those visiting the place.

    However, as it can be seen, the number of disappearances in the Alaska Triangle cannot be explained by any of the theories mentioned above, and therefore, the phenomenon remains a mystery. As many as 2,250 people go missing every year, and this area remains an object of interest for the public and a difficult task for detectives and scientists.

    While the search for the reasons goes on, the Alaskan Triangle remains a symbol of the strength and the mystery of the nature. And people have to remember that even in the twenty-first century there are places where the mystery wins.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

    After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

    Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

    Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

    Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

    Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

    Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...

    Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...

    Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, MLA wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh share on X

    Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, MLA wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh share on X

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

    India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

    From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

    From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

    Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

    Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

    Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

    Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement