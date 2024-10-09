Twitter
Not Anant Ambani but Mark Zuckerberg attended this wedding in India for the first time

Mark Zuckerberg attended Anant Ambani’s wedding earlier this year but it was not his first time the Meta CEO was witnessing Indian wedding

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

Not Anant Ambani but Mark Zuckerberg attended this wedding in India for the first time
The Facebook CEO was in the news earlier this year when he was the guest of honour at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, India. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan spent three days at the Ambani family residence.

But this was not the first time Zuckerberg was witnessing an Indian wedding. In January 2010, he and Chan went to Goa to attend the wedding of Aditya Agarwal and Ruchi Sanghvi, two of Facebook’s first employees. Agarwal started working at Facebook in 2005 and was responsible for the platform’s search engine, being the first Director of Product Engineering at Facebook.

At the Goa wedding, Zuckerberg ditched his hoodies for a silk sherwani and was among other tech moguls for one week. According to Fast Company, more than a dozen former and current Facebook employees attended the event as an important step in Zuckerberg’s evolution as a technology CEO.

In 2015, Zuckerberg posted a picture from that wedding on his Facebook profile, reminding everyone about the friendships that were made during the time people spent at the company. While Agarwal and Sanghvi stayed at the social networking site for only a year after their marriage, having started Cove, they continue to have a connection with Zuckerberg. Recently, Agarwal was able to host an event where he talked about the time when Zuckerberg motivated him to develop Facebook’s search function—an essential element of the site.

South Park Commons’ current managing partner is Agarwal, and he thanked Zuckerberg for remaining his friend. He said, “This was the best event SPC has hosted,” on the social media after the event, which shows that their professional relationship was beneficial in the long run.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
