Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, making headlines amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee? His net worth is...

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Hezbollah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, goes 'unreachable' after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Meghalaya: 10 dead in floods, landslides in Garo Hills, heavy rains continue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

Can high cholesterol cause blocked arteries? 7 warning signs of high LDL levels

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 mesmerising images of space captured by ISS, NASA

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

8 drinks to lower uric acid levels naturally

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Ananya Panday’s CTRL, praises her ‘outstanding’ performance: ‘It made me…’

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

HomeViral

Viral

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

A viral video showing a Canadian landlord forcibly evicting an Indian tenant in Brampton has sparked widespread outrage.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media
Viral video of Canadian landlord evicting Indian tenant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video showing a Canadian landlord forcibly evicting an Indian tenant has gone viral, stirring significant reactions on social media. The 15-second clip captures a distressing scene where the tenant, appearing helpless and shirtless, stands as the landlord removes his belongings from the property. The video has garnered over four million views, igniting conversations about landlord-tenant relations in various countries.

The incident occurred in Brampton, Ontario, and was shared by Jist, a platform that highlighted the shocking nature of the eviction. The caption stated, “A Canadian landlord was caught on video throwing out the belongings of an Indian tenant who allegedly refused to vacate the property.” The post further explained that the tenant claimed he had not received proper notice to leave. The footage shows the landlord discarding the tenant's items onto the street.

 

 

This incident has raised important questions about tenant rights and the proper procedures for eviction in Canada. Many social media users pointed out that the video does not provide the complete context of the situation. One Instagram user noted, “It’s really difficult for a landlord to evict a tenant in Ontario. The tenant can take the landlord to court and can stay rent-free until the issue is resolved, which could take months or even up to a year and a half.” This suggests that there may have been underlying issues leading to the eviction.

Others expressed their thoughts in the comments, with some criticizing the lack of detailed information. One user lamented the absence of "real" news coverage, while another humorously remarked, “I support the landlord,” and joked about cultural perceptions regarding tenant warnings. Overall, the video has sparked a wider discussion on eviction rights and responsibilities, highlighting the complexities of landlord-tenant dynamics.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Gautam Adani falls out of $100 billion club, Mukesh Ambani's net worth drops by Rs...

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Malaika Arora, Wamiqa Gabbi stun in glamorous gold sarees for Navratri celebration

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

10 Aabha Paul photos and videos that rule Instagram

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Who is IIT professor Chetan Solanki aka 'Solar Gandhi'who went viral for his torn socks?

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement