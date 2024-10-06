'Not acceptable': Viral video of Canadian landlord forcefully evicting Indian tenant sparks outrage on social media

A video showing a Canadian landlord forcibly evicting an Indian tenant has gone viral, stirring significant reactions on social media. The 15-second clip captures a distressing scene where the tenant, appearing helpless and shirtless, stands as the landlord removes his belongings from the property. The video has garnered over four million views, igniting conversations about landlord-tenant relations in various countries.

The incident occurred in Brampton, Ontario, and was shared by Jist, a platform that highlighted the shocking nature of the eviction. The caption stated, “A Canadian landlord was caught on video throwing out the belongings of an Indian tenant who allegedly refused to vacate the property.” The post further explained that the tenant claimed he had not received proper notice to leave. The footage shows the landlord discarding the tenant's items onto the street.

Kalesh b/w a Desi guy and His landlord over he had fight with landlord cos he was not vacating the house then The landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself, Brampton Canada pic.twitter.com/pAlhZoIHUT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 3, 2024

This incident has raised important questions about tenant rights and the proper procedures for eviction in Canada. Many social media users pointed out that the video does not provide the complete context of the situation. One Instagram user noted, “It’s really difficult for a landlord to evict a tenant in Ontario. The tenant can take the landlord to court and can stay rent-free until the issue is resolved, which could take months or even up to a year and a half.” This suggests that there may have been underlying issues leading to the eviction.

Others expressed their thoughts in the comments, with some criticizing the lack of detailed information. One user lamented the absence of "real" news coverage, while another humorously remarked, “I support the landlord,” and joked about cultural perceptions regarding tenant warnings. Overall, the video has sparked a wider discussion on eviction rights and responsibilities, highlighting the complexities of landlord-tenant dynamics.

