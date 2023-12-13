Nostradamus 2024 shocking predictions: China war, Prince Harry as King, death of Pope

His predictions for 2024 hint at global turmoil, including maritime conflict, royal upheaval, and widespread humanitarian crises.

Nostradamus, the renowned 16th-century French astrologer known as "the prophet of doom," has left a series of ominous predictions for the year 2024 in his work "Les Propheties" ("The Prophecies"), written in 1555. Despite the ambiguity in his writings, Nostradamus is credited with foreseeing significant historical events such as Hitler's rise, JFK's assassination, 9/11, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

His predictions for 2024 hint at global turmoil, including maritime conflict, royal upheaval, and widespread humanitarian crises. Notably, a quatrain suggests the possibility of Prince Harry ascending to the throne, replacing King Charles III, based on speculation by Nostradamus commentator Mario Reading.

Another prediction involves China, foreseeing "combat and naval battle," possibly related to tensions with Taiwan. Nostradamus anticipates severe climate disasters, including droughts, wildfires and record temperatures, indicating potential extreme weather events and global hunger.

His writings also suggest a change in the papacy, predicting the death of an aged Pope and the election of a new Roman Pontiff, potentially linked to Pope Francis' health issues.

While reflecting on Nostradamus' accuracy, one of his 2023 prophecies metaphorically related to the war in Ukraine and surging wheat prices. Although not leading to literal cannibalism, it symbolises the strife caused by the conflict.

While these predictions paint a grim picture for 2024, it's crucial to approach them with skepticism, considering that many of Nostradamus' dire forecasts for previous years did not materialise. As with any prophecies, a degree of critical thinking is advisable.