Norwegian dance crew wins netizens' hearts as they performs on Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' at wedding

India is well-known for a variety of things, including its rich and diversified culture, arts, and music. Bollywood has been successful in making an impression on people worldwide. Bollywood music and films have been and continue to be a part of worldwide celebrations. A video demonstrating the impressions of Bollywood music on the Norwegian dancing squad went viral.

The dance group 'Quick Style' shows off their remarkable moves while performing the 2018 hit song 'Kala Chashma.' This video was also shared on the Instagram stories of Bollywood stars Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Groom Suleman Malik, one of the crew's star dancers, was also seen on the dance floor with his friends, showing off some fantastic moves. The young performers, styled in sleek suits and sunglasses, showed their enthusiasm for Bollywood music by performing the hook step. To the group's credit, what actually became the main attraction was when Shilpa Shetty gave them a special mention on her Instagram account. "This is what I call a super se upar wala performance (better than the best)," the actor wrote, praising the dancers.

So far, the viral video has garnered over 88 lakh views and over 8 lakh likes. Social media users praised the crew's passion, with one writing in the comments section, "Wowo they actually felt the song... it's insanely dope." Another remarked, "If this does not happen in my wedding, I ain't going to proceed further."

