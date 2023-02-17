Search icon
'King Khan ko match karna aasan nahi': Foreigners groove to SRK's Chaiyya Chaiyya, viral video

. Now, Quick Style took to Instagram to share a video of them dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Bombay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Only if you've been living under a rock have you not heard of the Norwegian dance crew Quick Style. After their performance on Kala Chashma went viral, the dance crew became an overnight sensation. Since then, every one of their performances has won the hearts of millions. Now, Quick Style took to Instagram to share a video of them dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Bombay. And it has obviously gone viral online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quick Style posted a video of themselves dancing to the popular song on Instagram. They can be seen effortlessly grooving to the catchy track in the short clip. Their expressions were spot-on, and their performance was unquestionably entertaining.

After being shared online, the video received over a million views. There's no point in guessing that netizens were also impressed by this one.


"You have all stolen our hearts," one user wrote. "Omg, my childhood literally flashed in front of my eyes," another user said. A third expressed, “No, no, no… with due respect, you can’t re-create it.” “ I love you guys but please don't do it with chayyan chayyan ,” commented a fourth. 

