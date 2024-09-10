Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who got married at 20, filed for divorce within 1 year, found love again outside religion, but then...

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

North Koreans forced to cry for 10 days after this man's death, spies monitored people's tears, he was...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says this big carmaker ignored his advice on EVs, 'now they've…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Meet woman who left Rs 1 crore job offer twice, built Rs 50 crore firm, she is now...

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

8 animals known for their peaceful nature

8 animals known for their peaceful nature

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

8 animals that sacrifice themselves for their babies

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 fruits that can increase blood sugar levels

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Dia Mirza recalls 'terrifying' times in Bollywood, pressure on actresses during 2000s: 'Aurat ho toh aapki...'

Dia Mirza recalls 'terrifying' times in Bollywood, pressure on actresses during 2000s: 'Aurat ho toh aapki...'

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

Darshan confesses to 'kicking' Renukaswamy twice on head, asking Pavithra Gowda to hit him with...

This film, released in 1977, shattered Rajesh Khanna's stardom, had 3 superstars, became superhit, earned Rs..

This film, released in 1977, shattered Rajesh Khanna's stardom, had 3 superstars, became superhit, earned Rs..

HomeViral

Viral

North Koreans forced to cry for 10 days after this man's death, spies monitored people's tears, he was...

When he died on July 8, 1994, the country went into mourning for ten days

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

North Koreans forced to cry for 10 days after this man's death, spies monitored people's tears, he was...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On September 9, 1948, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was established, and Kim Il Sung was chosen as the leader. Kim Il, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, officially began ruling in 1948, although the Soviet Union had already crowned him in 1945. When he died on July 8, 1994, the country went into mourning for ten days. Crying in public was made mandatory, and spies were employed to ensure people were genuinely grieving.

Kim Il Sung’s rise to power was made possible by Stalin’s decision. After World War II ended in 1945, Japan surrendered, and Korea was declared free. Stalin initially considered Cho Man-sik as the leader, but realising Cho wouldn't serve Soviet interests, he chose Kim Il Sung instead.

Kim Il Sung’s first speech, on October 14, 1945, was a failure. At 33, he struggled to speak his native Korean fluently after years in exile, and his nervousness was clear. Despite this, Kim Il soon tightened his grip on the country, presenting himself as a god-like figure. By the 1950s, he dominated North Korea, and images of Stalin were replaced by his own.

Under Kim Il's rule, the population was divided into three categories. The wealthy, who worshipped him, received ample benefits, while the poor received fewer. Those who opposed his dictatorship were isolated and deprived of basic needs. Cultural restrictions were imposed, including bans on love songs, romantic films, and public displays of affection.

When Kim Il Sung died in 1994, the government delayed announcing his death for 34 hours to prevent unrest. A national mourning period lasted ten days, during which public displays of grief were mandatory. Spies monitored the public to ensure people were genuinely sorrowful.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

Health ministry issues advisory on Mpox amid global surge, asks states, UTs to...

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

Babar Azam to be sacked as captain again? Here’s what coaches Kirsten, Gillespie tell PCB

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement