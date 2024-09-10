North Koreans forced to cry for 10 days after this man's death, spies monitored people's tears, he was...

On September 9, 1948, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was established, and Kim Il Sung was chosen as the leader. Kim Il, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, officially began ruling in 1948, although the Soviet Union had already crowned him in 1945. When he died on July 8, 1994, the country went into mourning for ten days. Crying in public was made mandatory, and spies were employed to ensure people were genuinely grieving.

Kim Il Sung’s rise to power was made possible by Stalin’s decision. After World War II ended in 1945, Japan surrendered, and Korea was declared free. Stalin initially considered Cho Man-sik as the leader, but realising Cho wouldn't serve Soviet interests, he chose Kim Il Sung instead.

Kim Il Sung’s first speech, on October 14, 1945, was a failure. At 33, he struggled to speak his native Korean fluently after years in exile, and his nervousness was clear. Despite this, Kim Il soon tightened his grip on the country, presenting himself as a god-like figure. By the 1950s, he dominated North Korea, and images of Stalin were replaced by his own.

Under Kim Il's rule, the population was divided into three categories. The wealthy, who worshipped him, received ample benefits, while the poor received fewer. Those who opposed his dictatorship were isolated and deprived of basic needs. Cultural restrictions were imposed, including bans on love songs, romantic films, and public displays of affection.

When Kim Il Sung died in 1994, the government delayed announcing his death for 34 hours to prevent unrest. A national mourning period lasted ten days, during which public displays of grief were mandatory. Spies monitored the public to ensure people were genuinely sorrowful.