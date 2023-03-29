No corona, no virus! North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown after soldiers lost 653 bullets

screengrab

New Delhi: Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, is said to have put an entire city under lockdown after 653 bullets disappeared during a military retreat.

According to two people who spoke to Radio Free Asia, the dictator's officials have gone door-to-door in the city of Hyesan, which has a population of around 200,000 people, searching for ammunition.

Residents of Ryanggang, where Hyesan is located, have confirmed that the city will remain in lockdown until all the bullets have been found. The missing ammunition reportedly disappeared on March 7 during a military withdrawal between February 25 and March 10.

According to sources, during the evacuation, soldiers discovered they had misplaced the bullets and tried to locate them before informing authorities. When it became clear that they couldn't find the bullets, the authorities were informed, resulting in a city-wide lockdown.

Local officials have directed factories, farms, social groups, and neighbourhood watch teams to assist with the investigation. Residents, on the other hand, have alleged that the authorities are instilling fear and lying in order to exert pressure on them.

This news follows Kim Jong Un's call for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials in order to grow the country's nuclear arsenal. He also stressed the importance of having the firearms ready to use at all times.

According to South Korean military, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, the latest in a series of weapons tests Pyongyang says are in response to significant US-South Korean defence exercises.