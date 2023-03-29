Search icon
No corona, no virus! North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un puts entire city under lockdown after soldiers lost 653 bullets

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, is said to have put an entire city under lockdown after 653 bullets disappeared during a military retreat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

New Delhi: Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, is said to have put an entire city under lockdown after 653 bullets disappeared during a military retreat.

According to two people who spoke to Radio Free Asia, the dictator's officials have gone door-to-door in the city of Hyesan, which has a population of around 200,000 people, searching for ammunition.

Residents of Ryanggang, where Hyesan is located, have confirmed that the city will remain in lockdown until all the bullets have been found. The missing ammunition reportedly disappeared on March 7 during a military withdrawal between February 25 and March 10.

According to sources, during the evacuation, soldiers discovered they had misplaced the bullets and tried to locate them before informing authorities. When it became clear that they couldn't find the bullets, the authorities were informed, resulting in a city-wide lockdown.

Local officials have directed factories, farms, social groups, and neighbourhood watch teams to assist with the investigation. Residents, on the other hand, have alleged that the authorities are instilling fear and lying in order to exert pressure on them.

This news follows Kim Jong Un's call for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials in order to grow the country's nuclear arsenal. He also stressed the importance of having the firearms ready to use at all times.

According to South Korean military, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, the latest in a series of weapons tests Pyongyang says are in response to significant US-South Korean defence exercises.

 

 

 

Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
First-image
Wordle 648 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 29
