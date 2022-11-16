Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki dance trend goes immensely viral on TikTok, Asian creators are not happy for THIS reason

Screengrab

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki from Batla House movie, has turned into a source of entertainment for many. The song is quite popular among the South Asian community, with many people posting TikTok videos of themselves dancing to it since the film's release. However, the dance has recently gained popularity among a new group of creators, primarily white, who have modified a key step from the routine in the clips.

However, it has sparked criticism from South Asian creators, who told to some media firms that the videos are inappropriately sexualizing the routine and that this reflects a larger history of western societies fetishizing and appropriating South Asian culture.

According to Namboodiripad, (Indian dance creator having 323,000 TikTok followers) the original dance was not meant to be sexualized, but rather "energetic," so when a non-South Asian performs the body-roll version, she believes they are "fetishizing Bollywood and South Asians in general."

"There was no acknowledgment of where it came from, they just took it and sexualized it," she said while talking to Insider. Namboodiripad also believes that western society disproportionately picks up on elements of South Asian culture that can be exoticized, such as the "sparkly dresses" seen in Bollywood films, but she wishes that people showed appreciation for more diverse aspects of the culture.

According to Namboodiripad, the fact that many non-South Asian creators who performed the dance incorrectly still appear as the top videos under the "O Saki Saki" TikTok audio, with more views and likes than South Asian dancers who performed the routine correctly, demonstrates how false notions of white superiority have entered the social media space.