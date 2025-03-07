Nora Fatehi then also went on to teach Kelly Clarkson the viral Snake belly dance move. Though hesitant at first, Kelly Clarkson pulled off the move, surprising both Jason and Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi, who is currently awaiting the release of her film Be Happy opposite Abhishek Bachchan, recently took the internet by storm with her collab with singer Jason Derulo for Snake. The song took not only India but the world by storm, going viral on social media and streaming platforms. To celebrate the success of her musical US debut, Nora Fatehi, along with Jason Derulo, appeared on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode had a fun segment of Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo promoting their son Snake and the actress teaching Kelly Clarkson some belly dance moves.

In a segment of the episode posted online, Kelly Clarkson could be seen recalling how Jason learned to 'move like a cat' the last time he was on the show. The three artists then spoke about the song Snake with Nora Fatehi revealing how Jason was initially reluctant about attempting belly dancing moves for the music video.

Nora Fatehi shared how it was her that helped boost Jason's confidence, leading him to eventually perfect the moves.

Nora Fatehi then also went on to teach Kelly Clarkson the viral Snake belly dance move. Though hesitant at first, Kelly Clarkson pulled off the move, surprising both Jason and Nora Fatehi.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi, who was seen in films like Crakk, Madgaon Express, and Matka in 2024, has the film Be Happy, Tamil blockbuster Kanchana 4, and Kannada action thriller KD – The Devil lined up. Be Happy, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14.

