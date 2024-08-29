Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

A viral Instagram reel featuring AI-generated noodle-clad figures performing the classical Indian dance Kathak has captivated social media.

After last month's viral sensation of spaghetti strands performing contemporary dance, another AI-generated video is taking the internet by storm. This time, the spotlight is on noodle-clad figures performing the classical Indian dance form, Kathak. The video, shared on Instagram by the musical duo Maati Baani, has quickly won the hearts of viewers, blending tradition with technology in a magical way.

In this viral reel, the figures, made entirely of noodles, mimic human forms with an artistic flair. Their flowing, noodle-like attire adds a unique twist as they perform intricate Kathak moves, complete with synchronized hand gestures, detailed footwork, and expressive facial expressions. The video is set to an original track composed by Maati Baani, and it was conceptualized by Kartik Shah, one half of the duo.

In a lighthearted caption, Maati Baani teased, “The noodles are back at it again! This time doing Kathak. Must say our kitchen has become very creative!”

Since its release, the video has amassed over 3.1 million views, with users flooding the comments section with praise.

One user marveled, “Wow… Classical music exactly matches with this video,” while another applauded the creator, saying, “Wow the guy is a genius of imagination and creativity.”

A third comment read, “Creativity was speechless,” as fans continued to express their admiration.

“Amazing art with lovely choreography,” wrote one user, while another noted, “The dance and the creativity is mind-blowing.”

In a playful nod to the noodle theme, one user joked, “Italians should see this. I want their reviews,” while another humorously dubbed the video, “Pasta sundori.”

One person quipped, “Awesome hai but jab noodles khaungi to yahi yaad aayega (It’s awesome, but now I’ll think of this when I eat noodles),” while another added, “This is wrong, how come Maggie danced on your plate? My Maggie never moved!”