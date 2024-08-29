Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, her husband and brother are IAS officers, she is now posted as…

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani family's Rs 2575100 crore business empire tops Hurun India list, find out who are at second and third spot

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeViral

Viral

Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch

A viral Instagram reel featuring AI-generated noodle-clad figures performing the classical Indian dance Kathak has captivated social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:19 PM IST

Noodle-clad figures performing Kathak in viral AI video captivate internet, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After last month's viral sensation of spaghetti strands performing contemporary dance, another AI-generated video is taking the internet by storm. This time, the spotlight is on noodle-clad figures performing the classical Indian dance form, Kathak. The video, shared on Instagram by the musical duo Maati Baani, has quickly won the hearts of viewers, blending tradition with technology in a magical way.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maati Baani (@maati_baani)

In this viral reel, the figures, made entirely of noodles, mimic human forms with an artistic flair. Their flowing, noodle-like attire adds a unique twist as they perform intricate Kathak moves, complete with synchronized hand gestures, detailed footwork, and expressive facial expressions. The video is set to an original track composed by Maati Baani, and it was conceptualized by Kartik Shah, one half of the duo.

In a lighthearted caption, Maati Baani teased, “The noodles are back at it again! This time doing Kathak. Must say our kitchen has become very creative!”

Since its release, the video has amassed over 3.1 million views, with users flooding the comments section with praise.

One user marveled, “Wow… Classical music exactly matches with this video,” while another applauded the creator, saying, “Wow the guy is a genius of imagination and creativity.”

A third comment read, “Creativity was speechless,” as fans continued to express their admiration.

“Amazing art with lovely choreography,” wrote one user, while another noted, “The dance and the creativity is mind-blowing.”

In a playful nod to the noodle theme, one user joked, “Italians should see this. I want their reviews,” while another humorously dubbed the video, “Pasta sundori.”

One person quipped, “Awesome hai but jab noodles khaungi to yahi yaad aayega (It’s awesome, but now I’ll think of this when I eat noodles),” while another added, “This is wrong, how come Maggie danced on your plate? My Maggie never moved!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who was raised in orphanage, married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, now runs company worth Rs...

Meet woman who was raised in orphanage, married at 16, worked as labourer for Rs 5 a day, now runs company worth Rs...

Meet woman who worked in Ratan Tata's company, started firm from her flat, has Rs 8395 crore net worth, she is...

Meet woman who worked in Ratan Tata's company, started firm from her flat, has Rs 8395 crore net worth, she is...

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet actor who cried on streets after continuous flops in Bollywood; was forced to do TV shows, then became star, now...

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement