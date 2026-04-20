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Watch video: Noida woman gets rape threat for confronting drunk man harassing Muslim couple

A Noida woman who was praised for defending a Muslim couple, now facing online harassment and threats after the video went viral.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 08:49 PM IST

Watch video: Noida woman gets rape threat for confronting drunk man harassing Muslim couple
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A Noida woman, who was praised online for standing up for a Muslim couple who was allegedly harassed by a drunk man, is now facing threats and harassment after the video went viral. Speaking to ThePrint, the woman, identified as Soumya, said she has been receiving threatening messages from fake accounts, hence she is planning to file a formal complaint regarding the online abuse.

“People are now sending me rape and death threats for defending a couple who were questioned by a random, drunken man only because of their religion,” Soumya said in the video. “People are dragging my family into these threats now”, she said

 

What happened?

In Noida’s Gaur City 2, a woman challenged a man for questioning a Muslim couple late at night on 16 April, which escalated into a heated argument captured on video. Police have since arrested the man accused of harassing the couple. The incident occurred at the White Orchid market, and since then, the video has gone viral. Police have since arrested the accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar. According to police, the man was drinking alcohol in a public place when he noticed a Muslim couple, with the woman wearing a hijab, and began asking for their names and identity.

When the couple objected, the situation escalated into a heated confrontation, with the accused continuing to question and allegedly harass them. The incident unfolded in a public area as bystanders gathered around.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Soumya can be heard objecting strongly. “You have no right to ask someone about their identity," she said. The accused is seen holding a can of beer as the exchange intensified. The video quickly spread on social media, prompting Noida police to register a case and arrest Mukesh Kumar. He was later sent to jail, officials said.

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