Noida woman gets emotional as father brings snacks during late-night train halt

An emotional video made by a Noida woman about meeting her father during a late-night train stop has gone viral online.

Garima Luthra posted the clip on Instagram while travelling from Delhi to Udaipur, and it has since received warm reactions from viewers.

In the video, Luthra is seen talking about her feelings inside a moving train. She says, "Friends, I'm a little emotional right now because I'm travelling from Delhi to Udaipur. The route I'm taking has a two-minute stop in my city. My father is coming. It's 11 p.m. He's bringing food and drinks, and I'm very emotional right now."

A text overlay on the clip reads, "No one, only your parents, can do something for you," reflecting the emotion behind the moment.

The video further shows her father standing at the railway station in his hometown, holding a small black bag. Another text overlay on the frame reads, "His smile says it all."

Take a look at the clip:

Internet Reactions

Luthra's clip has received numerous affectionate responses, with many users sharing their memories and expressing how deeply they connected with it. One user wrote, "Parents are a blessing," while another commented, "My dad is like that too." Others reflected on the universality of such sentiments, saying, "This is normal life for parents."

One viewer shared a similar experience, writing, "This happened to me a month ago. I was travelling and stopped for five minutes in my hometown around 11 p.m., and my parents came to meet me with not only sweets but also vegetables, yogurt, and buttermilk. I had nothing at home because I was travelling. They are truly a blessing."

Another response said, "Whenever you meet your parents, hug them tightly. Believe me, it gives them strength," while another added, "Nothing can beat the supremacy of a father."

