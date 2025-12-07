Noida woman gets emotional as father brings snacks during late-night train halt

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

HomeViral

VIRAL

Noida woman gets emotional as father brings snacks during late-night train halt

The video further shows her father standing at the railway station in his hometown, holding a small black bag.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:53 PM IST

Noida woman gets emotional as father brings snacks during late-night train halt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An emotional video made by a Noida woman about meeting her father during a late-night train stop has gone viral online.

Garima Luthra posted the clip on Instagram while travelling from Delhi to Udaipur, and it has since received warm reactions from viewers.

In the video, Luthra is seen talking about her feelings inside a moving train. She says, "Friends, I'm a little emotional right now because I'm travelling from Delhi to Udaipur. The route I'm taking has a two-minute stop in my city. My father is coming. It's 11 p.m. He's bringing food and drinks, and I'm very emotional right now."

A text overlay on the clip reads, "No one, only your parents, can do something for you," reflecting the emotion behind the moment.

The video further shows her father standing at the railway station in his hometown, holding a small black bag. Another text overlay on the frame reads, "His smile says it all."

Take a look at the clip:

 

Internet Reactions

Luthra's clip has received numerous affectionate responses, with many users sharing their memories and expressing how deeply they connected with it. One user wrote, "Parents are a blessing," while another commented, "My dad is like that too." Others reflected on the universality of such sentiments, saying, "This is normal life for parents."

One viewer shared a similar experience, writing, "This happened to me a month ago. I was travelling and stopped for five minutes in my hometown around 11 p.m., and my parents came to meet me with not only sweets but also vegetables, yogurt, and buttermilk. I had nothing at home because I was travelling. They are truly a blessing."

Another response said, "Whenever you meet your parents, hug them tightly. Believe me, it gives them strength," while another added, "Nothing can beat the supremacy of a father."

Also read: 'You have to create...': Gulshan Devaiah on filming intimate scenes with 'national crush' Girija Oak in Perfect Family

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS state is set to rename road after US prez
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on..
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement