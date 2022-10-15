Noida woman cuts her hair in solidarity with Iran's anti-hijab protests

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: As protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini rage across Iran and other parts of the world, a woman in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has joined a legion of women in expressing their support for Iran's anti-hijab protests. A video of Dr Anupama Bhardwaj, a resident of Noida's Sector 15A, cutting her hair in support of Iranian women protestors has gone viral on social media.

She stated, "I was simmering and seething with impotent anger. Several protests have already taken place in Iran and other countries as a consequence of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in custody in Tehran on September 16. I uploaded a video of myself on Facebook chopping my hair,"

Dr Anupama further said, "However, people were clueless about the major protest happening in Iran. They texted me asking if I am in depression or what. I have decided that I will keep my hair like this till women are treated with dignity in Iran" Anupma also mentioned that she protested in front of the Iran Embassy on Friday but was pulled away. On Monday, she plans to submit a memorandum to the Iranian Embassy.

Protest in Iran

Protests erupted in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died on September 17 after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules. Protests have spread to at least 50 Iranian cities, towns, and villages.

Reason behind protests

Women in Iran have publicly shaved their heads and burned their hijabs in protest of the country's draconian rules. People are chanting 'Death to the Dictator,' calling for the end of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's, three-decade rule.