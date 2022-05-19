Noida vlogger takes pet dog to Kedarnath shrine, viral video sparks controversy

Photo via Instagram

A vlogger from Nodia has landed in trouble after he visited the Kedarnath shrine along with his pet dog. The vlogger also got the preist at the temple to put a vermillion tilak on him. The vlogger, identified as 33-year-old Vikash Tyagi, took his husky to the Kedarnath shrine during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

A video has also gone viral on social media which shows the husky seeking blessings from Nandi. In the video, the dog could be seen touching the idol with its paw.

This video has now drawn strong criticism from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. The video, uploaded on Instagram, was captioned as saying, "Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere. That’s why I have a request from all your pet parents. When you give respect to your fur baby, then only the person in front will respect your pet(kid). It is not that my parents do not face problems by taking me with them. But my parents fight with that problem but always take me along."

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has now demanded stern action against the devotee. An FIR has also been lodged by the committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay demanded stern action against the accused saying the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

A Times of India report quoted Ajay as saying, "Crores of people have faith in Baba Kedarnath, their sentiments are hurt by such activities by YouTubers and vloggers. These people have no devotion, they come here only to shoot reels and videos with Bollywood songs playing in the background. It gets in the way of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Baba Kedarnath."