Noida Viral Video: Woman car driver slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at a market in Sector 10 of Noida Phase 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Noida Viral Video: Woman car driver slaps e-rickshaw driver 17 times
Screen Grab

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a woman brutally thrashed an e-rickshaw driver just because his rickshaw had touched the woman's car. The incident is related of a market in Sector 110 of Noida's Phase 2 when an angry lady stopped the e-rickshaw operator, grabbed his shirt, dragged him close to her vehicle, and then slapped him. This incident's video has now gone viral on social media.

In the span of about 90 seconds, the lady had delivered 17 slaps to the e-rickshaw driver. During the course of this altercation, the lady even made an attempt to rip the rickshaw driver's shirt. After the video gained widespread attention, many people are now criticising the lady.

During this time, not only did she continue to keep her hand on the rickshaw driver, but she also took money from his pocket without his will. The woman said to the rickshaw driver, "Is this father's car?"

The video of the incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media. People tagged it to Noida Police. Police have informed in the matter that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

