Noida: UP Police rescues eight-foot python from truck, watch

In a remarkable display of bravery and resourcefulness, the Noida Police earned widespread praise on Thursday, October 5, for their successful rescue of an eight-foot python from a truck near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The heartwarming incident took place the previous week and gained significant attention after a video showcasing the police's expert handling of the situation went viral on the internet.

'Uncoiling an unexpected hitchhiker'



The Noida Police shared the captivating video on social media with a caption that read, "Uncoiling an unexpected hitchhiker: An 8-foot python took an unconventional mode of transportation and found its way into a truck. SI Devendar Rathi and his dedicated team at @NoidaPolice skillfully used a rope-and-sack technique to safely rescue the python."

The video depicted the python coiled around the front part of the truck, its massive body extending towards the vehicle's rear. In the footage, police officers could be seen meticulously working to rescue the python, securing a rope around it, and gently pulling it out of the truck. However, the python's adventure didn't end there; it later coiled itself around a nearby motorcycle. Nevertheless, the determined officers successfully rescued the reptile, ensuring the safety of the local community.

The heartwarming rescue operation captured the hearts of internet users, who flooded the comments section with expressions of gratitude and admiration for the police's swift and compassionate response. Comments such as "Great work by the police, salute" and "Wah Police wah" underscored the appreciation the Noida Police received for their exemplary efforts.

This heartening incident serves as a testament to the dedication and bravery of law enforcement officers, demonstrating how they go above and beyond to protect both human and animal lives in unexpected situations.