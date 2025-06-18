A viral video of a couple performing a dangerous bike stunt on the Noida Expressway without helmets led to a Rs 53500 fine, with police citing multiple traffic violations.

A video showing a couple dangerously riding a motorcycle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has caused a wave of concern online. The viral clip, recorded by someone travelling in a nearby car, shows the woman sitting on the petrol tank of the bike, hugging the man who was riding it. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, and they seemed to be riding at a high speed, completely ignoring traffic and safety rules. The registration number of the bike was clearly visible in the video, which helped authorities take quick action. Responding to the outrage on social media, the Noida Traffic Police issued a digital challan (e-challan) of Rs 53,500 to the owner of the motorcycle. The fine was based on several violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, including dangerous driving and not wearing helmets.

नोएडा में जान जोखिम में डाल एक्सप्रेसवे पर इश्क फरमाता दिखा प्रेमी जोड़ा,चलती बाइक पर रोमांस करते नजर आया कपल,ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने काटा रुपये का चालान

⁦Uppolice ⁦noidapolice⁩pictwittercomTHNjA RAVINDER JAINT (ABP NEWS) (ravinderjaint) June 162025

Confirming their response on X (formerly Twitter), Noida Traffic Police posted: “Taking cognisance of the said complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violating traffic rules by issuing an e-challan (fine of Rs 53,500) as per the regulations.”

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Uttar Pradesh. In 2023, a similar case came to light from Hapur district. A couple was seen on video engaging in a public display of affection while riding a motorcycle on National Highway 9. In that incident too, the woman was seated on the fuel tank of the bike, facing and hugging the rider. Just like the Noida case, neither of the two was wearing a helmet, putting themselves at serious risk.

The Hapur incident took place in the area under the Simbhaoli police station. As the video went viral, Hapur Police quickly took action. They issued a fine of Rs 8,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act to the vehicle owner.

In their statement on social media, the Hapur Police shared an image of the challan and wrote: “Photos of a couple doing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under Simbhaoli police station area went viral on social media. Taking immediate cognisance, #Hapurpolice issued a challan of Rs 8000/- for the said bike under the MV Act. Legal action is being taken by @Uppolice.”

Both cases highlight the dangers of reckless behaviour on public roads and the importance of following basic traffic safety rules. Authorities have warned that such stunts can lead to accidents and will not be tolerated.