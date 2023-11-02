Noida Police responds to viral video of couple drinking water from each other's mouth

Unconventional and controversial, a video of a couple openly sharing water by spitting it into each other's mouths in Noida's Van Ved Park has gone viral on social media.

दिल्ली मेट्रो के बाद अब नोएडा सेक्टर-78 के वेदवन पार्क में भी ऐसे अभद्र लोग पहुंचने लगे है जो लाइक कमेंट के लिए ऐसी बेहूदा रील बना रहे है।

सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर इस तरह की रील बनाने पर रोक लगनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/jjOLnFwOKd — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 1, 2023

The video was initially shared on the X platform by the user @GreaterNoidaW and quickly gained attention. The accompanying post, written in Hindi, expressed concern over such behavior in public spaces. It read, "After Delhi Metro, now such indecent people have started appearing in Vedavan Park of Noida Sector-78, creating such absurd content for likes and comments. There should be a prohibition on creating such content in public places."

The video footage showcases a woman seated on a park installation, drinking water from a bottle. Her partner, in a rather unexpected move, presents her with a ring and then shares the water by spraying it into her mouth. In response, the man reciprocates by spitting the water back into the woman's mouth.

The video, with its eyebrow-raising content, quickly went viral on the X platform and even drew the attention of the DCP Noida by saying, “For effective patrolling/checking and necessary action in the area, Station Incharge Sector-113 Noida (Mob-8851066516) has been directed to keep a vigilant eye in future. Identification is being done with the help of cyber cell!”

While some on social media found the act amusing, a significant number of users expressed disapproval and criticized the behavior. One user commented, "Shame! Such things should not happen in public places," while another remarked, "This is absolutely absurd."

In the midst of the controversy, a plea was made for law enforcement agencies to take action, with one user urging, "It's a serious matter of concern, requesting @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh @noidapolice @cyberpolice_up to keep an eye on such cringe-worthy activities in sacred places! Please take action and have them release an apology video."