A restaurant owner in Noida has been arrested after a woman claimed that she was served non-vegetarian biryani instead of the vegetarian dish she had ordered. The incident happened during the Navratri festival, when many people across India follow strict vegetarian diets.

The woman had ordered food through a delivery app from a restaurant named ‘Lucknowi Kabab Parantha’ in Sector 2, Bisrakh. In a video she posted on Instagram, she said she had specifically ordered a vegetarian ‘Muradabadi veg biryani’ but received a non-vegetarian one instead. Tearfully, she explained that she is a "pure vegetarian" and felt deeply hurt after eating a few bites before realizing the mistake. The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing a lot of public attention.

She also said that the restaurant was listed as a “pure vegetarian” outlet on the app, which is why she had trusted it. Later, when she visited the restaurant in person, she found that it also served non-vegetarian food. She alleged that a staff member told her the manager had specifically ordered the wrong food to be packed.

Taking notice of the viral video, the Noida Police launched an investigation and called the restaurant staff for questioning. On Monday, the police arrested the restaurant owner, Rahul Rajvanshi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, confirmed the arrest and said that the food sample has been sent to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for testing. He added that action was taken based on the woman’s complaint.

As of now, the police are continuing their inquiry and no formal charges beyond the complaint have been made public. The case has sparked fresh debate online about food safety and religious sensitivities.