Noida founder says 5–6 hour workdays helped his startup achieve 200% revenue growth: 'I don't work 12-14 hours...'

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote, "I don't work 12-14 hours a day. Most days, I work for just 5-6 hours."

Deepak Bhati, a chartered accountant and co-founder of influencer marketing agency DigiWhistle, raises important questions related to work-life balance and productivity. He questioned whether working long hours guarantees 'productivity' and said that his company saw 200% revenue growth in two years, even though he worked for about 5 to 6 hours most days. Bhati says that his company's success has come not from "rushing 24/7" but from "focusing on the right things".

He further added, "The rest? I'm reading. Thinking. Spending time with my daughter. Or just doing nothing."

His post further read, "Does this reduce my ambition? I don't think so. Because over the last few years, right from the beginning, I have managed to juggle multiple interests. As a co-founder of Digiwhistle (a Noida-based influencer marketing agency), we have grown our revenue by 200% in the last two years alone."

He further added, "It didn't come from "running 24/7". It came from focusing on the right things. And what I've learned is this: hours don't define you. Results do. So if 6 hours work for you - great. If 16 hours work for you - great."

He ended his post by asking, "The real question is - are you happy? Are you productive? Are you moving forward? Because the number of hours doesn't prove your ambition. Your results do."

Who is Deepak Bhati?

According to his bio on LinkedIn, Deepak Bhati is a CA who started his career as a Senior Associate Auditor. In 2019, he founded his own company, and in 2022, he co-founded another startup.

