Noida dog owner, who made headlines arguing with residents, speaks out in new video; Watch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Viral Noida Dog Owner Breaks Silence, Speaks Up in New Video(Image credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: A viral incident involving a dog owner who engaged in a dispute with fellow residents in a housing society in Noida has prompted the owner to release a statement via Twitter videos.

Addressing the incident, Richa Srinet provided an explanation of the events that took place during the argument over her pet dog on Friday. Speaking in Hindi, Richa expressed her emotional distress caused by online trolling following the incident. She also mentioned being subjected to abusive language.

Richa recounted how she was ridiculed during the verbal altercation, with comments such as, "The dog is worth 50 rupees and the leash is worth 200 rupees." She admitted to reacting in retaliation to the escalating hurtful remarks.

Furthermore, Richa expressed her frustration when a woman began recording the incident on her smartphone. In the video, Richa questioned, "Can we judge the worth of any living being?"

For those unaware, a video capturing Richa arguing with residents of her Noida housing society went viral on Twitter. In the 40-second clip, she can be seen engaging in a heated argument with residents regarding her pet dog's muzzle in the elevator. Her dog was on a leash, and she firmly held it, while a man requested her to muzzle the dog.

As a witness to the incident, Richa also shared a video clip featuring the security guard of her residential tower, who supported her claim of being subjected to abuse by the residents.

Concluding her heartfelt video, Richa stated, "Are these furbabies not our children? I refuse to be intimidated because I love and care for all creatures."

In recent months, Noida societies have witnessed numerous cases where pet owners engaged in heated arguments with residents. Concerns regarding owners' ability to control their pets are on the rise, particularly in high-rise complexes.

