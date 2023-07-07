Noida: Dog owner engages in fiery argument with residents over pet's muzzle in lift, video goes viral

Viral Video Sparks Debate: Dog Owner Engages in Fiery Dispute with Residents over Pet's Muzzle in Noida Society Lift(Image credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: A video capturing a heated argument between a dog owner and residents inside a lift in a housing society in Noida has gone viral on various social media platforms. The short 40-second clip, shared by multiple Twitter users, has sparked a widespread debate and discussion among netizens.

Dog lovers are very sensitive but not with humans. See this Noida lady's behavior with a pregnant woman. pic.twitter.com/F3iPtaiUef — Angry Foofa (@AngryFoofa) July 7, 2023

The video begins with a woman engaged in a confrontation with fellow residents regarding her pet dog's muzzle. With a firm grip on the leash, she adamantly refuses to comply when a man politely requests her to put a muzzle on her dog. The man, concerned for the safety of others, mentions that there is a "pregnant lady" among those waiting to use the lift and suggests that the unleashed dog may pose a problem. However, the pet owner remains stubbornly uncooperative.

As the argument escalates, the couple attempts to convey the increasing number of dog-biting incidents in Noida to the pet owner. In response, she dismisses their concerns with a remark, "Dogs only bite people like you," implying that the couple is somehow responsible for such incidents. Undeterred by the plea for caution, the pet owner stands her ground. The video concludes with the man exclaiming, "What kind of a lady is she?" to which the pet owner defiantly retorts, "I am much better than your wife," adding further fuel to the already tense situation.

The video has ignited a flurry of discussions across social media platforms, with users expressing their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. People are divided in their reactions, with some condemning the pet owner's refusal to comply with the request for the dog to wear a muzzle, highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership and considering the well-being of others. Others argue that the issue may not have escalated if the residents had approached the situation differently or if the housing society had clearer rules and guidelines in place regarding pets.

This incident is not an isolated one in Noida, as similar disputes between pet owners and residents have been reported in recent months. High-rise complexes, in particular, have witnessed a rise in concerns about pet owners' ability to control their pets and ensure the safety and comfort of other residents. These incidents have sparked a broader conversation about the need for improved awareness, education, and enforcement of regulations related to pet ownership in housing societies.