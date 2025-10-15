Noida company’s creative ‘AI manager’ idea makes Diwali extra special for staff

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...
VIRAL
Many employees took to Instagram to share details of the gifts, and now the platform is flooded with Reels praising Info Edge.
Ahead of Diwali, the internet is flooded with videos of employees of a Noida-based company unpacking their lavish Diwali gifts. Info Edge is going viral for its festive gesture. For Diwali, it gifted its employees a set of VIP suitcases, a snack box, and a traditional diya.
One Instagram user shared a Reel posing outside an office building, captioned "POV: You work at the company with that viral reel."
This trend has particularly caught the attention of corporate employees, who joked that the move is impressive, especially since many companies simply give their employees a box of sweets on Diwali.
One user called the video fake, joking, "My manager saw it and said it's artificial intelligence."
Another said, "You got your suitcase, but is your vacation approved?"
Others expressed similar sentiments, saying that the corporate environment in India is so challenging that people appreciate even such small gestures.
Also read: Mickey, Minnie celebrate Diwali at Disney World in stunning Indian avatars: 'Can't believe we missed...'