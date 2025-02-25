In a LinkedIn post, the boss expressed his excitement and appreciation for his team, encouraging them to celebrate the win, recharge, and return to work with renewed enthusiasm.

Following India's victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, College Vidya's co-founder and CEO announced a half-day off for his employees on Monday. In a LinkedIn post, he expressed his excitement and appreciation for his team, encouraging them to celebrate the win, recharge, and return to work with renewed enthusiasm.

“Wohooo!! India won and so does my College Vidya team. Are you ready to party? Cause this one’s on me,” he wrote. “And College Vidya family has tomorrow (Monday) first half off! It’s official! Party all night, sleep in, and log in for the second half, fully recharged and ready to give your best performance. You deserve it, team!” he added.

He concluded his post with, “So, #NoMondayBlues for you. Let’s enjoy this win because this one’s for India, for Us.”

The gesture was well received, with many praising the company for its employee-friendly approach.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “What kind of karma does one need to work in such a company?”

Another said, "Pookie boss." A third user commented, “Now that’s how you celebrate a win! Huge cheers to Team India and the College Vidya family what an epic way to kick off the week! Enjoy the well-deserved break and come back stronger!”

"Your thoughtfulness and enthusiasm are truly appreciated," said a forth user.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK

Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass performance in Dubai during India's Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan. The 36-year-old scored his 51st ODI century, guiding India to a convincing six-wicket win. Kohli paced his innings to perfection, steering India's chase of 242 with 45 balls to spare. He hit the winning runs with a four to finish unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls.

Virat Kohli's record

Virat Kohli also reached another milestone during the match, becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. His composed knock ensured India comfortably secured victory over their arch-rivals, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest chasers in the game.