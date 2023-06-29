Noida billboard's hilarious 'I am sorry Sanju' message sparks laughter storm on Twitter

screengrab

New Delhi: The realm of apologies has taken a remarkable twist with the advent of the internet. Traditional gestures like flowers, chocolates, and heartfelt messages have been overshadowed by a grandiose act of apology that recently captured the attention of online users. Sush, a woman determined to make amends, went to extraordinary lengths to express her remorse by displaying a colossal billboard in Noida. Yes, you read that right – we're talking about a billboard-sized "sorry"!

In today's episode of what the fuck goes on in Noida pic.twitter.com/cScEMdkZmE — (@uDasKapital) June 26, 2023

Noida residents were taken aback when they encountered an unconventional billboard apology that instantly grabbed their attention. The prominent hoarding bore the words, "I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again, your Sush," accompanied by childhood pictures, presumably of the individuals involved. As expected, the billboard swiftly made its way onto Twitter, where users wasted no time turning it into a comical situation.

The chosen location for this astonishing billboard was Sector 125 in Noida, near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, as revealed by a Twitter user with the handle @uDasKapital. The viral picture triggered a flurry of reactions, ranging from sheer amusement to puzzlement over the use of childhood photos.

Twitter users flooded the comments section with humorous remarks, encapsulating the essence of the situation. One user quipped, "Noida has once again outdone itself," highlighting the city's penchant for making headlines. Another user injected a touch of wit, stating, "If they take this down, they have to return the money. Either way, the objective is achieved."

Amidst the online chatter, another user shared the billboard picture and playfully commented, "Oh Gurl. It will be just a few months for you to realize you should have spent money on mutual funds rather than on this billboard for Sanju and his ego."