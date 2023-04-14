Search icon
Noida: Bihar man climbs high-voltage electric tower, demands YouTuber Manish Kashyap's release, watch

Amidst this, a man from Bihar demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap and the removal of the NSA against him climbed an electricity tower near the Jaypee flyover in Sector 128 and kept cops on their toes for over three hours on Thursday evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Recently, complaints appeared alleging violence against Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The story became the buzz of the town, prompting the CMs of both states to investigate. In the midst of this, Manish Kashyap, a Bihar-based YouTuber, allegedly shared 'false' clips of Bihar migrant laborers getting thrashed in Tamil Nadu. The videos quickly went viral on social media.  The YouTuber has been now detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported. Following his arrest in Bihar, Kashyap was placed in judicial custody in Madurai on Wednesday. He had previously surrendered on March 18th at a Bihar police station after the Madurai Police had filed a complaint against him. He was later apprehended by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

The Bihar YouTuber has now petitioned the Supreme Court for temporary relief from arrest. He has also filed an application to club all of the FIRs filed against him in various jurisdictions. Amidst this, a man from Bihar demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap and the removal of the NSA against him climbed an electricity tower near the Jaypee flyover in Sector 128 and kept cops on their toes for over three hours on Thursday evening. Police had to turn off the power before they could bring him down safely.

Watch the video here:

According to police, they received information about a man who climbed the high-voltage electricity tower, and teams from Sector 39 police station and the fire department responded to the scene.

“Initially, the officials requested him to come down but he didn't listen and demanded the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap. The entire episode went on for around three hours and we had to disconnect the supply of electricity as the power supply through these lines are of high voltage," stated ACP Rajneesh Verma. Police eventually employed a hydraulic platform to reach the man and bring him down.

The man was asking the removal of the NSA against Manish Kashyap and, by doing so, wanted Kashyap, who had recently been arrested, to be released as soon as possible. According to police, he appears to be a big fan of Kashyap.

 

