Noida: Bihar man climbs high-voltage electric tower, demands YouTuber Manish Kashyap's release, watch

New Delhi: Recently, complaints appeared alleging violence against Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The story became the buzz of the town, prompting the CMs of both states to investigate. In the midst of this, Manish Kashyap, a Bihar-based YouTuber, allegedly shared 'false' clips of Bihar migrant laborers getting thrashed in Tamil Nadu. The videos quickly went viral on social media. The YouTuber has been now detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported. Following his arrest in Bihar, Kashyap was placed in judicial custody in Madurai on Wednesday. He had previously surrendered on March 18th at a Bihar police station after the Madurai Police had filed a complaint against him. He was later apprehended by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU).

The Bihar YouTuber has now petitioned the Supreme Court for temporary relief from arrest. He has also filed an application to club all of the FIRs filed against him in various jurisdictions. Amidst this, a man from Bihar demanding the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap and the removal of the NSA against him climbed an electricity tower near the Jaypee flyover in Sector 128 and kept cops on their toes for over three hours on Thursday evening. Police had to turn off the power before they could bring him down safely.

A man frm Bihar climbed up an electricity tower n kept @noidapolice on their toes for almost three hours. The power supply had to be disconnected n he was brought down safely. He was demanding release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap n removal of NSA against him.@cfonoida@Acp1Noida pic.twitter.com/7oOAmX81u8 — Advitya (@advityabahlTOI) April 13, 2023

According to police, they received information about a man who climbed the high-voltage electricity tower, and teams from Sector 39 police station and the fire department responded to the scene.

19:40 बजे सूचना प्राप्त हुई की एक व्यक्ति सेक्टर 93 में बिजली के टावर पर चढ़ गया है। सूचना पर त्वरित कारवाई करते हुए फायर सर्विस यूनिट ने मौके पर पहुंचकर धैर्य और साहस का परिचय देते हुए हाइड्रोलिक प्लेटफार्म की मदद से लगभग 35 मीटर की ऊंचाई से सकुशल नीचे उतारा।@fireserviceup pic.twitter.com/PtgcCdhyL4 — CFO Noida (Chief Fire Officer) (@cfonoida) April 13, 2023

“Initially, the officials requested him to come down but he didn't listen and demanded the release of YouTuber Manish Kashyap. The entire episode went on for around three hours and we had to disconnect the supply of electricity as the power supply through these lines are of high voltage," stated ACP Rajneesh Verma. Police eventually employed a hydraulic platform to reach the man and bring him down.

The man was asking the removal of the NSA against Manish Kashyap and, by doing so, wanted Kashyap, who had recently been arrested, to be released as soon as possible. According to police, he appears to be a big fan of Kashyap.